4th arrest made in murder of missing NC woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged a fourth person in the murder of Mary Collins, who had been missing since March 28.

Police followed leads to locate the body of a missing woman in the 700 block of Rollerton Road.

Detectives have charged 18-year-old America Diehl for her involvement in this case.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Diehl, as a suspect in this case and warrants were issued for her arrest.

On Tuesday, Diehl turned herself into the Thornton Police Department in Thornton, Colorado.

Diehl will ultimately be transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, pending her extradition and will be charged with felony accessory after the fact and concealing a death.

Police previously identified and arrested James Salerno, 20, Lavi Pham, 21, and Kelly Lavery, 24.

The three were transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with kidnapping and murder.

From left to right: Lavi Pham, James Salerno, Kelly Lavery. (Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)

Family members of Collins reported her missing to police on March 30.

Collins was last seen on Burnley Road on March 28 around 2:30 p.m. and was believed to have traveled to the NoDa area to meet with friends, according to CMPD. Family members say Collins was diagnosed with a cognitive disability.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information that may help detectives can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Crime Stoppers offers reward money for information and does not require callers to identify themselves.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: