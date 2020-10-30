4th inmate at NC prison dies after contracting COVID-19

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – Another inmate at Pender Correctional Institution in Burgaw has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The inmate, who was a man in his mid-50s with underlying health conditions, was tested for COVID-19 before he was hospitalized on Oct. 20. His positive test result was received the next day. His condition worsened and he died on Oct. 28.

No other details about the inmate will be released due to privacy concerns, prison officials stated.

“His death is tragic, and we are continuing to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

So far, four inmates at Pender Correctional have died after contracting the virus.

There are at least 113 active cases of COVID-19 at Pender Correctional, the most of any prison in the state, according to NCDPS’s website that tracks virus infections across North Carolina’s prison system.

