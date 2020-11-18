4th suspect sought after teen, 2 women charged in deadly NC Walmart shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of a 22-year-old man still wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old at the Monkey Junction Walmart last week.

Laron Lee Carter is facing a charge of first-degree murder after deputies say he shot and killed Gavin Dozier.

The incident happened Thursday in the parking lot of the Walmart, located in the 5100 block of Carolina Beach Road.

Laron Lee Carter

Deputies believe Carter is in the Fayetteville area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about the case should contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or submit an anonymous crime tip here.

Three people have already been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Thomas Duran, 18, was charged with first-degree murder; Taytum Herrick, 20, and Hailey Berardi, 19, were both charged with accessory after the fact.

