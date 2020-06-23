4th victim in north Charlotte block party shootout dies, family says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fourth person who was seriously injured in a shootout during a Juneteenth celebration in north Charlotte late Sunday night died Tuesday, family members confirm to FOX 46 Charlotte.

“I just spoke with the father of the fourth victim in the Beatties Ford Rd. shooting. Dairyon Stevenson passed away early this morning. His dad says the “code of silence” needs to be broken.”

Stevenson is the fourth person to die following a shooting that sent 10 others to the hospital.

CMPD said Monday that seven people total were shot, including two people who died at the scene. Five others were injured when they were hit by vehicles as they tried to flee from the chaos.

Neighbors in the Beatties Ford area honored the victims with a makeshift memorial Monday and with a march that they said, is more about violence in the community that simply needs to stop.

Organizers of the march said the people that were shot were all quite young. Two of the three victims that died are under 30 and it happened during what was supposed to be a celebration.

“It does hit you personally, because it could be your child and at the end of the day, that’s someone else’s child.”

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. During a press conference on Monday, CMPD said they believe about 400 people were present, but no witnesses have come forward with information.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Residents are encouraged to call 704-432-TIPS or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

“The information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous. You do not have to leave your name, phone number, or address, and you do not have to appear in court,” CMPD said.