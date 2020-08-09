5.1 magnitude earthquake reported in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has been reported in North Carolina according to the USGS.

The earthquake happened at 8:07 a.m. and was centered near Sparta but was felt across the state and through the Mid-Atlantic. Places like Virginia and as far as Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia.

Many who felt the earthquake said it lasted 10-15 seconds.

Aftershocks are expected throughout the day.

Sunday’s 5.1 earthquake is the strongest earthquake to happen in North Carolina since 1916.

This was the first big earthquake felt in our area since the Virginia earthquake on August 23, 2011, which was a 5.8.

The video above in the Rivers Edge Road area of Sparta, shows a section of the road that buckled due to a water main break caused by the earthquake.