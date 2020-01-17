5 charged with selling counterfeit Nike shoes, Rolex watches, Gucci bags at NC flea market

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people face charges after investigators found counterfeit trademarked products at a Greensboro flea market, according to the North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State.

Saturday, Secretary of State agents, Homeland Security and Greensboro police swept “The Flea,” located at 3220 North O’Henry Blvd., and seized the counterfeits of trademarked products worth a total of $460,000.

The knock-offs include Air Jordan shoes, Ugg boots, Rolex watches, Gucci handbags and pirated CDs and DVDs.

“This enforcement sweep took counterfeit products with an estimated retail value of nearly half a million dollars off Greensboro’s streets,” said NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall in a news release. “Counterfeit products do real economic harm to legitimate manufacturers and merchants, pose a health and safety hazard to consumers, and can help fund organized crime. I thank our Task Force Officers as well as Homeland Security and the Greensboro Police Department for their invaluable assistance in this case.”

Ramon Vararro Poteat, 60, of Browns Summit, and Alhage Mohammed Secka, 51, of Raleigh, are charged with felony criminal use of a counterfeit trademark.

Evette Delynn Daouda, 53, fo Greensboro, Felicia Dianne Able, 46, of Greensboro, and Joey Ray Willis, 39, of Danville, Virginia, are charged with misdemeanor trademark violations.

