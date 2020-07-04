5 dead, 3 others seriously injured in crash along NC interstate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Five people have been killed and at least three others seriously injured after a crash on a highway in Charlotte.

Emergency medical officials say the Friday evening crash happened on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte.

Officials did not immediately release the identity of the victims or say how the crash happened.

The wreck happened just before 8 p.m. on the inner lanes of I-485 near Oakdale Road and W.T Harris Boulevard.

An image from the scene showed what appeared to be a tractor-trailer involved in the crash.

Several fire engines were also on the scene.

Detours have been set up because the highway is closed.

Motorists in the Inner Loop must take Exit 16 (NC-16) and turn right on NC-16 South. Continue for approximately 5.5 miles to I-85. Turn left onto I-85 North. Continue on I-85 North to Exit 38 (I-77). Take Exit 38 to I-77 North. Continue on I-77 North to Exit 19 (I-485) to re-access I-485.

Motorists in the Outer Loop must take Exit 23-A (I-77 South). Continue on I-77 South to Exit 13-B (I-85 South). Take Exit 13-B onto I-85 South and continue to Exit 30(I-485) to re-access I-485.

— WJZY contributed to this report

More headlines from CBS17.com: