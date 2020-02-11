5 earthquakes in just 4 hours rattle NC border with Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WNCN) — A series of small earthquakes shook an area near the North Carolina-Tennesee border early Tuesday.

Monroe and Blount counties in Tennesee had a series of earthquakes jostle the area between about 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey said all five earthquakes were below a 2.0 magnitude on the Richter scale and all occurred at a depth of more than 6 miles.

Four of the quakes occurred along the Loudon-Blount County line near Greenback, which is west of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The fifth occurred nearly 5 miles east of Sweetwater.

Greenback is only about 2 miles from the North Carolina border. Tapoco appears to be the closest town in North Carolina from the earthquake swarm.

The earthquakes took place between 2:48 a.m. and 6:56 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

