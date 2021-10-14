5 from NC charged in shooting that killed 2, injured 3 outside SC nightclub

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has charged five people in connection with a deadly shooting on Sunday that killed two people and injured three others.



The following suspects were arrested in Rockingham, North Carolina, on Thursday:

Kevin Robert Williams, 27, of Rockingham

Marion Devonte Ellerbe, 24, of Rockingham

Antuan Latice Zeigler, 21, of Rockingham

Jevonte Marquel Dockery, 22, of Rockingham

Khalil Jaquan Watkins, 19, of Rockingham

Each person was charged in the shooting incident that claimed the lives of Bria Byrd and Ronnie Oxendine while also injuring three other victims.

All five have each been charged with:

Two counts of murder

Three counts of attempted murder

Criminal conspiracy

Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle

All suspects will receive an extradition hearing in North Carolina before being brought back to South Carolina for an official arraignment.

The shooting occurred when the victims were leaving Club Amnesia along Highway 15-401 at about 1:52 a.m.

They were crossing the road to get to the parking lot when shots were fire, deputies said. A dark-colored vehicle was traveling eastbound towards North Carolina when it stopped in the road and shot at the people.

The vehicle then sped off into North Carolina, according to deputies.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the U.S. Marshal Task Force, the ATF, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rockingham Police Department.