GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department has been made aware of five officers and two non-sworn employees that have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a GPD news release.
All of the employees are recovering at home and reportedly doing well.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
The GPD is following all CDC recommendations and taking appropriate precautions to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus to more employees, officials said.
The department has requested testing for employees that have had contact with the COVID positive employees and decontaminated involved work spaces and equipment.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC city’s Confederate monument comes down, will be moved to cemetery
- FDA adds to list of hand sanitizers to avoid, making it 14 total
- 5 Greensboro police officers test positive for coronavirus
- COVID-19 outbreak hits women’s prison in Raleigh
- US may ban TikTok and other Chinese social media, Sec. of State Pompeo says
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now