5 Greensboro police officers test positive for coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department has been made aware of five officers and two non-sworn employees that have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a GPD news release.

All of the employees are recovering at home and reportedly doing well.

The GPD is following all CDC recommendations and taking appropriate precautions to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus to more employees, officials said.

The department has requested testing for employees that have had contact with the COVID positive employees and decontaminated involved work spaces and equipment.