5 homes gutted in massive fire on Bald Head Island; blaze burned out of control for 5 hours

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials said Sunday that five homes were destroyed in a massive five-hour fire at Bald Head Island Saturday night that was fueled by high winds and dry conditions.

It’s not known if other homes were damaged by the fire, which began just before 8 p.m. and burned out of control for several hours.

Bald Head Island, accessible only by private ferry, is in Brunswick County across the Cape Fear River from Southport.

The fire happened in the Lighthouse Landing of the island, which has just a few hundred homes.

“A strong north wind caused the fire to quickly spread to adjacent structures and threaten the surrounding area,” island officials said in a news release.

Three condo units in Lighthouse Landing, a nearby home and a cottage were all destroyed by fire. There were reports Saturday night that two more homes were damaged by fire.

Officials said there were no injuries.

The blaze was not fully contained until around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Crews from other areas helped fight the fire and could only come to the scene by barge or ferry.

Island officials said crews and equipment came from Boiling Spring Lakes, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Leland, Oak Island, Southport, Sunny Point, Winnabow, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Island officials said an investigation into the cause of the fire would begin Sunday.