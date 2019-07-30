5 injured in head-on NC crash along road locals call dangerous

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were airlifted from Gaston County after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Union Road and Dawnwood Drive in Gastonia.

Another three were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

“It was pretty hectic at first because when you show up with two cars that are that mangled, you’re trying to triage patients,” said Brad Hall from Union Road Fire Department.

Neighbors out where the crash happened say they see accidents in that very spot often.

“Over the years, there’s been numerous wrecks right outside of the fire station. We’ve even been sitting on the bumper and witnessed folks wreck,” said Hall.

Parents said they don’t let their kids go in the street because of how often accidents happen.

“I was outside on the porch watching my dad water the garden, then I heard this big boom,” said Katie Snyder, a child who lives in the neighborhood.

That “boom” happened right outside of her home in the Fox Run neighborhood off of Union Road in Gastonia.

“I ran over here and saw the cars were damaged and everything,” said Snyder.

“One [car] went left of center, collided with another vehicle and several people were transported to the hospital,” said Sgt Litaker with Gaston County Highway Patrol.

These transports are unfortunately something Robert Duncan has seen for years. He’s lived right off of Union Road for more than 40 years.

Highway Patrol says there have been 313 accidents along Union Road since 2015.

“A few years ago there was a girl killed out here from a head-on collision,” said Duncan.

Growing up in this house, Duncan says the problem here was the same. Duncan says his father petitioned to try and do something.

“My dad had the rail installed in the late 80s or early 90s,” said Duncan.

“We do work this road and the county works this road pretty heavy. Unfortunately, there are a lot of driveways and hidden turns,” said Sgt. Litaker.

“If you go slower, you’ve got more time to react so just be careful and slow down,” said Duncan.

Five people total were rushed to the hospital with injuries from this accident.

“I feel heart-broke because I feel sad for them,” said Snyder.

Highway Patrol says they’re working to investigate the cause of this crash.

They say three people were taken to Caromont Health and two airlifted to Charlotte, we are working to learn more about the injuries of those involved.

