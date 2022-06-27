CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Five people, including a child, were injured in a shooting following an altercation Monday near Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Officers said during a news briefing that the shooting Monday afternoon appeared to have occurred on Holly Street following an altercation between individuals who knew each other.

A child and a male victim, who had life-threatening injuries, were found near 2000 Holly Street and were transported to Atrium Main, a Charlotte-area hospital. Additionally, a juvenile and an adult male were found nearby suffering from gunshot wounds and were also transported to Atrium Main. A fifth victim showed up later at the hospital, officers said.

The CMPD later said, that following the treatments from Medic, none of the five victims have life-threatening injuries anymore.

CMPD wouldn’t clarify how old the child who was injured was, other than to say he or she was suffering from injuries after being grazed in the shoulder by a bullet.

A large number of rounds and multiple guns were involved, police said. Officers also said there was more than one shooter.