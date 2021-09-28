5 minors arrested after NC pizza delivery driver robbed, beaten in vacant house

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A 61-year-old pizza delivery man is thankful to be alive after being attacked Sunday afternoon during a fake delivery drop-off.

The victim, who only wished to be identified as Muhammad, said he was dragged into a vacant house, beaten with a stick, punched and robbed.

High Point police said the assault happened around 4:54 p.m.

Muhammad told police he had been robbed by five male suspects while he was making a delivery to a recently vacant home on Paramount Street.

“I opened the bag, he [took] my hands and four guys all from inside they also come out and push me in the house,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad said inside the home, the five robbers took $19 from his pockets, and attempted to put him in a fridge.

“One started shouting ‘kill him, kill him,’ and another said, ‘hold on, first we take his money his money.’ I say I only have $19 and one dollar change in my pocket if you need, you take from my pocket. Why are you going to kill me for the money? You take what you like,” he said.

Muhammad said the attack lasted 10 minutes. He escaped to a nearby neighbor for help and to call the police.

All five suspects have been arrested.

Three of the suspects were found and arrested during the K-9 search. The fourth suspect was found and arrested a short time later when he tried to get a passing driver to give him a ride.

The fifth and final suspect was arrested hours later.

In total, one 17-year-old, three 16-year-olds, and one 14-year-old were arrested. They are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Police say they wrecked the stolen car in Thomasville, and another person was injured in that accident.