RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s hard to escape the heat of a North Carolina summer, but delicious frozen treats help. Luckily the Tar Heel State has some of the best ice cream shops in the country.

Five stores specializing in cold sweets are on Yelp’s 2023 Top 100 ice cream shops list, including three that cracked the top 20.

Surfin’ Spoon in Nags Head is the highest-ranked North Carolina location, coming in at No. 15.

The Yelp blurb says: “DIY a special soft-serve treat at this cool beachy hangout owned by a former pro surfer … The Chocolate Fudgescicle Gelato and Classic Old School Vanilla Frozen Yogurt are customer favorites, followed closely by the vegan/gluten-free Pomegranate Raspberry Sorbet.”

The site also lists Surfin’ Spoon’s homemade ice cream sandwiches — many of which are vegan — as standout menu items.

Not far behind at No. 17 is Cary’s Sugar Koi, located on Kilmayne Drive. The store is known for offering ice cream flavors more common in Asia than in the U.S. as well as for their Fish Koiyaki waffle cones.

Ozzie’s Ice Cream in Greensboro also ranked high, at No. 20. The shop on Old Battleground Road serves up old fashioned floats, milkshakes and banana splits in addition to hand-scooped flavors from Blue Bell and Hershey’s.

Boombalatti’s Homemade Ice Cream in Wilmington also made the list at No. 44, and Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream in Cary came in at No. 81.

North Carolina ice cream shops on Yelp’s Top 100 list

15. Surfin’ Spoon, Nags Head 17. Sugar Koi, Cary 20. Ozzie’s Ice Cream, Greensboro 44. Boombalatti’s Homemade Ice Cream, Wilmington 81. Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream, Cary

