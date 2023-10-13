ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Five pounds of fentanyl was seized and five people were arrested following a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed three search warrants at an apartment on Eastview Circle and Hendersonville Road and a storage unit at 311 Sardis Road.
The following items were seized during the search:
- Five pounds of fentanyl
- 1.47 pounds of methamphetamine
- 2.15 pounds of heroin
- Approximately 2,500 miscellaneous pills
- 31.6 grams of cocaine
- 88 dosage units of suboxone
- Taurus Semi-Automatic handgun
- Numerous cellular devices
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia
Following the search, 59 criminal charges were filed against a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.
Five people were arrested and charged with the following:
Shabazz Nygel Tucker is charged with:
- Trafficking fentanyl (x2)
- Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl (x2)
- Trafficking heroin/opium (x2)
- Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium (x2)
- Trafficking methamphetamine (x2)
- Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine (x2)
- Trafficking cocaine
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine
- PWIMSD schedule III controlled substance (x2)
Sophia Hope Ridener is charged with:
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl
- Trafficking heroin/opium
- Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
- Trafficking cocaine
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine
- PWIMSD schedule III controlled substance
Sequoyah Lashay Burt is charged with:
- Trafficking fentanyl (x2)
- Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl (x2)
- Trafficking heroin/opium (x2)
- Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium (x2)
- Trafficking methamphetamine (x2)
- Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine (x2)
- Trafficking cocaine
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine
- PWIMSD schedule III controlled substance (x2)
Terry Anthony Graham Jr. is charged with:
- Trafficking heroin/opium
- Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
- Trafficking cocaine
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine
- PWIMSD schedule III
Keiana Taliyah Webber is charged with:
- Trafficking heroin/opium
- Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
- Trafficking cocaine
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine
- PWIMSD schedule III controlled substance
This was the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of Buncombe County.