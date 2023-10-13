ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Five pounds of fentanyl was seized and five people were arrested following a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed three search warrants at an apartment on Eastview Circle and Hendersonville Road and a storage unit at 311 Sardis Road.

The following items were seized during the search:

  • Five pounds of fentanyl
  • 1.47 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 2.15 pounds of heroin
  • Approximately 2,500 miscellaneous pills
  • 31.6 grams of cocaine
  • 88 dosage units of suboxone
  • Taurus Semi-Automatic handgun
  • Numerous cellular devices
  • Numerous items of drug paraphernalia
  • Drugs seized in Buncombe County.
    Drugs seized in Buncombe County. (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
Following the search, 59 criminal charges were filed against a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.

Five people were arrested and charged with the following:

Shabazz Nygel Tucker is charged with:

  • Trafficking fentanyl (x2)
  • Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl (x2)
  • Trafficking heroin/opium (x2)
  • Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium (x2)
  • Trafficking methamphetamine (x2)
  • Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine (x2)
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Conspiracy to traffic cocaine
  • PWIMSD schedule III controlled substance (x2)

Sophia Hope Ridener is charged with:

  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl
  • Trafficking heroin/opium
  • Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Conspiracy to traffic cocaine
  • PWIMSD schedule III controlled substance

Sequoyah Lashay Burt is charged with:

  • Trafficking fentanyl (x2)
  • Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl (x2)
  • Trafficking heroin/opium (x2)
  • Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium (x2)
  • Trafficking methamphetamine (x2)
  • Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine (x2)
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Conspiracy to traffic cocaine
  • PWIMSD schedule III controlled substance (x2)

Terry Anthony Graham Jr. is charged with:

  • Trafficking heroin/opium
  • Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Conspiracy to traffic cocaine
  • PWIMSD schedule III

Keiana Taliyah Webber is charged with:

  • Trafficking heroin/opium
  • Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Conspiracy to traffic cocaine
  • PWIMSD schedule III controlled substance

This was the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of Buncombe County.