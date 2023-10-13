ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Five pounds of fentanyl was seized and five people were arrested following a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed three search warrants at an apartment on Eastview Circle and Hendersonville Road and a storage unit at 311 Sardis Road.

The following items were seized during the search:

Five pounds of fentanyl

1.47 pounds of methamphetamine

2.15 pounds of heroin

Approximately 2,500 miscellaneous pills

31.6 grams of cocaine

88 dosage units of suboxone

Taurus Semi-Automatic handgun

Numerous cellular devices

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia

Drugs seized in Buncombe County. (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Drugs seized in Buncombe County. (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Following the search, 59 criminal charges were filed against a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.

Five people were arrested and charged with the following:

Shabazz Nygel Tucker is charged with:

Trafficking fentanyl (x2)

Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl (x2)

Trafficking heroin/opium (x2)

Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium (x2)

Trafficking methamphetamine (x2)

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine (x2)

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

PWIMSD schedule III controlled substance (x2)

Sophia Hope Ridener is charged with:

Trafficking fentanyl

Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl

Trafficking heroin/opium

Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium

Trafficking methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

PWIMSD schedule III controlled substance

Sequoyah Lashay Burt is charged with:

Trafficking fentanyl (x2)

Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl (x2)

Trafficking heroin/opium (x2)

Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium (x2)

Trafficking methamphetamine (x2)

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine (x2)

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

PWIMSD schedule III controlled substance (x2)

Terry Anthony Graham Jr. is charged with:

Trafficking heroin/opium

Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium

Trafficking methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

PWIMSD schedule III

Keiana Taliyah Webber is charged with:

Trafficking heroin/opium

Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opium

Trafficking methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

PWIMSD schedule III controlled substance

This was the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of Buncombe County.