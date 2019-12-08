5 teens steal car at gunpoint with child inside, NC police say

The area where the carjacking happened. WBTV photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are searching for two suspects after five teenagers stole a vehicle with a child inside Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers responded to an armed robbery of a vehicle on North Tryon Street, near Heathway Drive around 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the vehicle owner said she had just started her car and put in her 7-year-old child before quickly going inside a business.

Five teens, all described males, then stole the woman’s car at gunpoint with the child still inside.

According to police, the suspects left with the car but later let the child go.

Officers eventually found the stolen car near Shamrock Drive where the five suspects jumped and ran.

Officers followed and have since detained three of the five suspects without incident on North Sharon Amity and Albemarle Road.

