5 vehicle break-in suspects face 186 charges in NC

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that five people have been arrested and face 186 charges in connection with 30 vehicle break-ins. The incidents were reported across Beaufort County in May and June.

The sheriff’s office said Monday it worked with the Washington Police Department, Greenville Police Department, and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The five suspects are charged with 149 felonies and 37 misdemeanors.

Derrell Anthony White, 28, and Shyann Wooden, 20, were arrested Tuesday. They’re being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center under $87,000 and $97,000 bonds, respectively.

Each is charged with:

Felony first-degree burglary – 4 counts

Felony attempted first-degree burglary – 2 counts

Felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle – 19 counts

Misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle – 3 counts

Felony larceny after breaking and entering – 4 counts

Misdemeanor larceny – 7 counts

Misdemeanor injury to personal property – 3 counts

Felony obtaining property by false pretense – 1 count

Felony identity theft – 1 count

Felony financial card theft – 2 counts

Misdemeanor attempted larceny – 1 count

Thaddeus Maurice Wallace Jr, 22, Trevelleia Carter, 18, and Dytavius Wooden, 19, all of Washington, are currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center for charges in similar crimes in Pitt County, and have not yet been served with the Beaufort County charges.

Wallace Jr. and Carter are each being held on $750,000 bonds in Pitt County. Wooden is being held on a $1 million bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now