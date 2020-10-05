5-year-old girl critically injured in NC hit-and-run, juvenile driver charged

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WJZY) – A juvenile has turned himself in to authorities after fleeing the scene of a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl and hurt two others on Saturday, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect has been charged with felony hit-and-run. The suspect is a juvenile according to North Carolina law and therefore his identity is not subject to release, they said.

The hit-and-run occurred around 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Fieldstone Farms Soccer Field on Houndscroft Road, deputies said.

The vehicle, a silver or gray Nissan Altima, reportedly jumped the curb and struck a 5-year-old child and two other people. The driver fled the scene after the incident.

The 5-year-old girl was transported by EMS and her injuries were potentially life-threatening. The two other pedestrians suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

“We do not have any confirmation of the injured child’s condition but the SHP is continuing its investigation,” the UCSO said on Sunday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene this weekend to conduct an investigation and the Union County Sheriff’s Office continues to assist.