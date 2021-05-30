5-year-old girl playing in NC yard hit by stray bullet in shooting

REIDSVILLE , N.C. (WGHP) — A 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after being shot in Reidsville on Saturday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Around 2:40 p.m., Reidsville police responded to the 300 block of North West Market Street when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 5-year-old girl who had been hit by a bullet.

Multiple shots were fired before officers arrived, and the girl was not the intended target.

The child, who doesn’t live at the home, was playing in the yard when she was shot, police say.

She was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Her family told police she will recover.

The RPD is requesting anyone with any information pertaining to this incident to contact Investigator Collins at (336) 347-2343 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.