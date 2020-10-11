5-year-old NC girl hit by car at park last weekend has died, officials say

North Carolina news
Posted: / Updated:

Olivia Grace Melendez

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WJZY) — A 5-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run last week in Union County has died, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Olivia Grace Melendez, was struck a week ago at a park, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a pedestrian that had been struck around 3 p.m. last Saturday, October 3, near Fieldstone Farms Soccer Field on Houndscroft Road.

Olivia was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, driving what was described as a silver or gray Nissan Altima, jumped a curb prior to striking the child and then fled the scene.

Ultimately the suspect, whose description is not being given because he is a juvenile, turned himself into police.

A vigil was held Saturday from 5-6 p.m. on Singletree in Fieldstone Farms, according to an Indian Trail Facebook post. A GoFundMe has also been set up for Olivia’s family.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories