5-year-old NC girl hit by car at park last weekend has died, officials say

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WJZY) — A 5-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run last week in Union County has died, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Olivia Grace Melendez, was struck a week ago at a park, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a pedestrian that had been struck around 3 p.m. last Saturday, October 3, near Fieldstone Farms Soccer Field on Houndscroft Road.

Olivia was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, driving what was described as a silver or gray Nissan Altima, jumped a curb prior to striking the child and then fled the scene.

Ultimately the suspect, whose description is not being given because he is a juvenile, turned himself into police.

A vigil was held Saturday from 5-6 p.m. on Singletree in Fieldstone Farms, according to an Indian Trail Facebook post. A GoFundMe has also been set up for Olivia’s family.

