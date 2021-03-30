5 years after HB2, NC lawmakers to introduce package of bills protecting LGBTQ community

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina legislators on Tuesday will introduce a package of bills to protect the LGBTQ community in the state.

Four Democratic lawmakers, along with advocates and community members, will push for statewide action. They want to see LGBTQ-inclusive, nondiscrimination ordinances enacted across North Carolina.

The push comes more than five years after the passage of House Bill 2. That bill, known as HB2, was signed into law by then-Gov. Pat McCrory in March 2016 and required people to use public bathrooms based on the gender listed on their birth certificate.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 142, an HB2 repeal bill, into law on March 30, 2017.

Cooper said at the time that HB142 was “not a perfect deal and it is not my preferred solution.”

His comments came after North Carolina lawmakers voted to roll back HB2 in a bid to end the backlash over transgender rights that had cost the state dearly in business projects, conventions and basketball tournaments.

House Bill 142, announced by the state’s Democratic governor and leaders of the Republican-controlled legislature, was worked out under mounting pressure from the NCAA, which threatened to take away more sporting events.

Cooper had urged lawmakers to support the deal, which among other things repealed the year-old HB2.

The compromise was condemned by some on both sides, with conservatives staunchly defending the law, and gay and transgender activists complaining that HB142 still denied them protection from discrimination. They demanded nothing less than full repeal.

The deal came as the NCAA said North Carolina wouldn’t be considered for championship events from 2018 to 2022 unless HB2 was changed.

North Carolina cities, schools and other groups had submitted more than 130 bids for such events.

The NCAA already pulled championship events from the state in 2017 because of HB2.

HB2 also prompted businesses to halt expansions and entertainers and sports organizations to cancel or move events, including the NBA All-Star game in Charlotte. An Associated Press analysis four years ago found that the law would cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years.

House Bill 142 barred local governments from enacting or amending ordinances regulating private businesses and public accommodations until Dec. 1, 2020. That included nondiscrimination ordinances.

After the moratorium expired in December 2020, some local communities quickly passed LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinances.

Carrboro, Hillsborough, Chapel Hill and Durham all passed new nondiscrimination ordinances in mid-January.