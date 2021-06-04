50% of adults in NC now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new milestone for North Carolina in the fight against COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday that half of adults in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, just 54 percent of adults are vaccinated with at least one dose.

NCDHHS said 39 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated.

The milestone comes as many counties are reporting no new cases of the disease.

And public health experts point to one simple explanation.

“It’s a sign that our community has embraced being vaccinated overall,” said Dr. Lisa Pickett, a trauma surgeon at Duke University Hospital.

From May 21-27, four counties — Hyde, Pamlico, Mitchell and Swain — each reported zero new cases. Another 15 averaged one or fewer new cases each day during that span.

Both numbers grew noticeably after the Memorial Day weekend, with the state Department of Health and Human Services update late Tuesday afternoon that spans May 25-31, showing seven counties — including Granville and Northampton in the CBS 17 viewing area — with no new cases.

And nearly a quarter of the state’s 100 counties now average one new case per day or fewer.