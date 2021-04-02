5,000 bags of heroin seized in NC drug bust

(Courtesy of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Narcotics detectives arrested one person and seized thousands of bags of heroin at the conclusion of a months-long drug investigation, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Khalil Malik Morris, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin, conspiracy to traffic heroin, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, and resist/delay/obstruct an officer.

Khalil Malik Morris. (Courtesy of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said detectives confiscated approximately 5,000 bags of heroin and a firearm from Morris.

He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $4 million bond.

Online records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Morris has several prior drug-related convictions in New Hanover County dating back to 2016 and 2017.