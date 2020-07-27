$5,000 reward for information offered after 2 women killed outside Lumberton Family Dollar

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – An “anonymous group” came forward and is now offering a $5,000 reward for information related to a fatal double shooting in Lumberton last week, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Two women were shot and killed in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store on the afternoon of July 24 in Lumberton, a news release said.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to the store, which is located at 1305 East 5th St. in Lumberton. They believe the suspect, who is a male in a hoodie, shot at multiple vehicles as they backed out of parking spots, the release said.

The two victims who were murdered in a Lumberton Family Dollar parking lot (Photo via Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Hunt.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office called the murders “horrific” in a Facebook post and said that at least one of the victims had children in the car with them when they were shot and killed. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said killing the women with children in the car is “unconscionable.”

“We know someone has the information to assist the Lumberton Police Department with this investigation,” Wilkins said in a press release.

Several photos were released by Lumberton police on Saturday, including one of a grey vehicle that dropped off the suspect at the Family Dollar, police said.

Saturday night, more photos were released of a man police said they are seeking to identify.

“View these pictures, if you recognize who this is, have given him a ride, know his whereabouts or have any information on the shootings that happened on July 24, please contact Lumberton Police,” officials said in a Facebook post along with the new images.

Lumberton police photo

Lumberton police photo

Lumberton police photo

Lumberton police photo

Lumberton police photo

Lumberton police photo

One photo showed a man in a hoodie with what appeared to be a handgun across the counter at a store.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

