GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 after a North Carolina girl was critically wounded in a shooting as she slept in her bed earlier this week.

Aacuria Hinton, 8, was in the top bunk of her bedroom when a bullet was fired into her Greensboro home around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Greensboro police.

Hinton was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is still listed in critical condition, officials said earlier this week.

Aacuria Hinton. Photo courtesy: Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers

A reward in the case was offered the day after the shooting, according to Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers.

The shooting happened at the one-level brick home at the corner of Autumn Drive and Ryan Street in northeast Greensboro.

TV crews from WGHP spotted bullet holes in the window and door with shattered glass covering the front doorstep. There was also a car in the driveway with a window partially shot out.

Residents of the neighborhood told the TV station that they often hear gunfire. One woman believes people involved in drug activity are behind the bullets.

Antoinette Lewis, who lives across the street from the girl who was shot, has grandchildren around the age of the victim. Now, she’s not going to let them outside to play.

In fact, she’s even looking for a new place to live.

“It could’ve been anybody’s child, so I’m sad,” Lewis said. “I’m really sad because the neighborhood that I once loved is becoming so messed up that I’ve just got to get out of here.”

Officials said anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

WGHP contributed to this report