$5,000 reward offered for NC teen who vanished at coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Community United Effort (CUE) Center for Missing Persons is offering a reward for information leading to the location and recovery of Landon Harrelson who was reported missing from Carolina Beach Nov. 23, 2020.

Harrelson is 15-years-old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 137 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

The Community United Effort is offering a cash, no questions asked reward beginning Friday and ending on Monday, March 8, 2021.

“The purpose of the reward is to help aid in information that will lead to his whereabouts and end the despair for his family; someone knows where he is,” said CUE founder Monica Caison.

Information must include his precise location that leads to his recovery, officials said.

Family members have become increasingly concerned, especially as they had no word from him during the holidays.

“I hope this will help our family gain some rest, we have all been heartbroken and worried sick,” said Landon’s father Neal Harrelson.

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department issued the following statement about the search.

Wilmington Police Department detectives continue to work diligently to find missing 15-year-old Landon Harrelson, and we welcome the CUE Center for Missing Persons’ aid in that search. We do not believe Landon is in danger, nor is he armed. It’s also likely he is no longer in New Hanover County, which is why his information has been shared nationwide.

Anyone with information on Landon’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609, use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods, or contact the CUE Center at (910)-343-1131.

