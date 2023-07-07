Nia ‘Loni Sheptock in a photo from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. Photo of the scene from WNCT.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — The ATF and a sheriff’s office have offered a reward in a July 4th shooting that killed a baby and injured her father in eastern North Carolina.

The shooting happened just after 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1000 block of Lagrange Street in New Bern, according to a news release from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Nathan Sheptock, 22, and his 12-month-old daughter Nia ‘Loni Sheptock, were both found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair were shot inside a car while traveling along Lagrange Street — the shooter was also in a car at the time, deputies said.

Nia ‘Loni Sheptock was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where she died the next day, officials said.

Nathan Sheptock was treated at an area hospital and later released.

Craven County deputies called the shooting a “senseless crime.”

The ATF said Friday afternoon that a reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Officials said anyone with information about the case should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. All tips will remain anonymous.