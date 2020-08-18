525 reports of damage after 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta

SPARTA, N.C. — The damage left behind after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta on Aug. 9 is worse than initially thought, according to the Town of Sparta.

“We are hearing continuous rumbles throughout our community here in town and in Allegheny County, but we thank the Good Lord to this day that there have been no injuries or fatalities,” Mayor Wes Brinegar said during a Tuesday news conference.

While damage assessments are still ongoing, the Town of Sparta had received about 525 reports of damage as of the close of business Monday, Emergency Management Director Daniel Shoffner said. Sixty of these cases have been categorized as “major damage,” meaning they lost 40 percent or more in value.

The Red Cross is now housing 19 people from 10 families

Shoffner says the school system did sustain some damage during the earthquake. The school system has taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

The area felt eight tremors before the earthquake, as well as 20 aftershocks.

The 5.1 earthquake centered in Sparta was felt across North Carolina.

The earthquake was centered 54 miles northwest of Winston-Salem. It happened at 8:07 a.m., according to the official USGS report.

Many who felt the earthquake said it lasted 10-15 seconds.

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta was the strongest earthquake to happen in North Carolina since 1916.

Betty Sue Poole, who lives near Pine Swamp Road in Sparta, shared photos of the damage in her home after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (Courtesy of Betty Sue Poole)

Betty Sue Poole, who lives near Pine Swamp Road in Sparta, shared photos of the damage in her home after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (Courtesy of Betty Sue Poole)

Betty Sue Poole, who lives near Pine Swamp Road in Sparta, shared photos of the damage in her home after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (Courtesy of Betty Sue Poole)

Betty Sue Poole, who lives near Pine Swamp Road in Sparta, shared photos of the damage in her home after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (Courtesy of Betty Sue Poole)

Betty Sue Poole, who lives near Pine Swamp Road in Sparta, shared photos of the damage in her home after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (Courtesy of Betty Sue Poole)

Yup, that sure was what you thought you felt.

Please do not call 911 simply to report the #earthquake. Only call if you need assistance. — Guilford County EMS (@GuilfordEMS) August 9, 2020

If you felt the 5.1 Sparta, NC earthquake then be sure to submit a “Did You Feel It” report. Keep up to date on any changes at: https://t.co/VDWMntMTno pic.twitter.com/p1H4lEtgae — USGS (@USGS) August 9, 2020

By far the largest quake in North Carolina since a M 5.2 in 1916. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/J3yuTrdSq5 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 9, 2020

Developing…