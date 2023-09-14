CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — It began like any other passion.

An idea turned into a hobby that later became a career that lasted a lifetime.

“So, 53 years,” said Randy Page.

Page started calling square dances in 1970. He can’t even guess how many that would be.

“So, several thousand,” said Page.

That number continues to grow every other Sunday at South Park Christian Church in Charlotte. It’s where Page and the ‘Charlotte A’s’ form a square or two and sidestep the night away.

“You could have a really bad day at work or whatever, and you get to square dancing, and they turn on the music; your whole life changes,” said Theresa Rutz.

Rutz both calls and dances.

“If your mind is on something else and you make a call, you can’t do it,” she laughed.

They’re an advanced group. It takes years to learn how to do all the steps. But lately, Page hasn’t been able to do it all.

“I haven’t been dancing much recently because I broke my ankle a few months ago,” he said.

But even a hurt ankle can’t stop a calling.

“Nice dancing!” sang Page.

Especially when that passion is shared by so many.