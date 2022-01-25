55-foot yacht grounded at Cape Hatteras near Ocracoke Island, parks officials say

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — For at least the fourth time in the last few months, a large vessel has been grounded at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, according to the National Park Service.

A 55-foot yacht named the Vivens Aqua is currently at Cape Hatteras National Seashore near the south end of Ocracoke Island, according to the NPS.

The grounding occurred at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday, the yacht’s owner told officials.

Vivens Aqua (NPS photo)

According to a release, the National Park Service is consulting with the U.S. Coast Guard and working with the owner to have the yacht removed from the beach.

Three other vessels, including two fishing trawlers, ran ashore at the North Carolina coast over a several-week span late last year.