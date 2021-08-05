55 NC House Republicans call on health care systems to reconsider vaccine mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Fifty-five North Carolina House Republicans penned a letter to health system executives saying the recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate needs to be reevaluated.

Click here to read the letter

The letter is addressed to the CEOs of systems like UNC Health, Duke University Health Systems, Atrium Health and others. The lawmakers said they have heard from “countless constituents” who said they were blindsided by the mandate.

In late July, health care systems across the state announced staff members must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall or they would be terminated. Many employees at these institutions have already been vaccinated.

For example, out of the 11,000 people who work at Duke University Health Systems, 77 percent are vaccinated.

The lawmakers said they recognize the importance of vaccines but said more input is needed from employees and flexibility for those who have “legitimate objections.”

“From our conversations with constituents who work at these facilities, we feel this was a rushed and hasty decision that does not include feedback and consideration of the employees and staff,” the letter says.

Another issue the lawmakers bring up is the already existing staffing shortages at these healthcare facilities and what the impact of terminating employees over the mandate could be.

“This decision to terminate nurses and other healthcare professionals who do not take the vaccine will only exacerbate the problem. In certain instances, a hospital could potentially lose 30% of its workforce due to vaccine mandates,” the letter says.

The North Carolina Healthcare Association said it “strongly supports” the mandate.

“Hospital and health system employee vaccination against COVID-19 is vital to safely care for patients by protecting them from infection, and to mitigate the spread of the virus within healthcare facilities and among clinicians, patients and their families and friends,” NCHA said.

The American Nurses Association also said it supports mandating the vaccine for nurses and other health care workers. In a letter announcing its stance, the ANA wrote, “Nurses have a professional and ethical obligation to model the same standards they provide to prescribe to patients.”

The letter is signed by the following Republicans: