55-year-old man drowns at Bald Head Island, officials say

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – A 55-year-old man drowned at Bald Head Island Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

A news release states that the village’s public safety officers were dispatched to Beach Access #15 near Snowy Egret Trail around 2:10 p.m. about a possible drowning.

The subject had been pulled from the water by the time the officers arrived and attempts to resuscitate the man were not successful.

No other details were released.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.