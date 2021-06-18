6 baby wolves at the NC Zoo need your help picking their names!

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo is asking the public to vote for names for six American red wolf pups born in April.

This is the first litter to be born in the wolves’ public habitat in 20 years. Most litters are born in the breeding area, away from the public, but this time guests got to see the pups up close.

Flint and Sassy are the proud parents of six little pups – four girls and two boys.

You can cast your vote for their favorite name of the finalist that the zoo keepers choose.

The names to choose from are: Catawba, Edisto, Haw, Harper, Warrior, Eno, Fisher, Pearl, Waccamaw, and Swannanoa.

Voting opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18 and closes Monday, June 28 at 4 p.m. The public can access the online poll through the Zoo’s website at nczoo.org or through the Zoo’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. There is no charge to select names. The winning names will be announced on Wednesday, June 30.

This is one of three litters, a total of 12 pups, born from April 28 through April 30. The other six pups’ names will be announced soon as well.

Red wolves are considered the most endangered canid in the world.