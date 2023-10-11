MONROE, N.C. (WJZY) — Six Union County residents were arrested this month after a massive two-month, multi-agency narcotics and weapons operation, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police say most of these arrests came during simultaneous search warrants executed on two residences, one on Proverbs Court in Indian Trail and Lasalle Street in Monroe. The homes were identified as supply sources for illicit narcotic and firearm sales.

Christopher Murrieta-Diaz (MPD)

Christopher Murrieta-Diaz, 19, was taken into custody under a $1,750,000 bond and was charged with:

Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (multiple counts)

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances (multiple counts)

Trafficking Cocaine (multiple counts)

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine (multiple counts)

Manufacturing or Selling Controlled Substances Within 1,000 Feet of a School

Gustavo Vergara (MPD)

Gustavo Vergara, 19, is wanted after additional warrants for his arrest surfaced after receiving a secured bond of $100,000. He is no longer in custody on initial charges of:

PWISD Cocaine

Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction

PWISD Schedule I Controlled Substance

PWISMD Schedule I Controlled Substance

PWISD Marijuana

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances

Renee Garcia Romero (MPD)

Renee Garcia-Romero, 18, is in custody under a $900,000 bond and was charged with:

Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (multiple counts)

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances (multiple counts)

Trafficking Cocaine

Pedro Medina Marcelino (MPD)

Pedro Medina Marcelino, 24, is in custody under a $10,000 secured bond and was charged with:

Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (multiple counts)

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances (multiple counts)

Trafficking in Cocaine

Eder Zapata (MPD)

Eder Zapata, 37, is in custody under a $10,000 secured bond and was charged with:

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Child Abuse

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Melitona Sanchez Vergara (MPD)

Melitona Vergara Sanchez, 46, is in custody under a $10,000 secured bond and was charged with:

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Child Abuse

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

“I appreciate all of the hard work these detectives put in on a daily basis,” said Monroe Police Chief, Bryan Gilliard. “The dedication they have to the safety of our citizens does not go unnoticed.”

Authorities provided a list of items seized from the search warrants:

17 firearms

26 Glock auto-sear devices (Glock switches)

265 grams of cocaine

Nine grams of mushrooms

Nine grams of marijuana

1,602 grams of THC vape

1,306 THC buds

448 grams of THX wax

239 grams of mushroom plants

31.5 grams of mushroom edibles

$20,000 cash

Officers elaborated that “Glock switches” are deadly, auto-sear devices that “enable pistol owners to illegally modify their semiautomatic pistols into fully automatic weapons.”

Suspects, clockwise from top-left: Christopher Murrieta-Diaz, Gustavo Vergara, Renee Garcia-Romero, Melitona Vergara Sanchez, Eder Zapata and Pedro Medina Marcelino. (Courtesy: Monroe PD)

Additionally, authorities provided a list of items that were seized during the investigation, leading to the search warrants:

Three firearms (one with a Glock switch installed)

24 Glock auto-sear devices (Glock switches)

Approximately 140 grams of cocaine

“We were able to identify and apprehend six suspects who were actively harming our communities through the sale of deadly narcotics and illegal firearm alteration devices,” said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey.