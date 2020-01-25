6 children still hospitalized after NC driver falls asleep, crashes, troopers say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities in North Carolina say a driver fell asleep at the wheel and careened off an interstate, injuring herself, two other adults and six children.
Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce says no one in the vehicle Thursday night was wearing proper restraints, including the children ranging from 4 months to 10 years old.
An 8-month-old baby was being held by an adult in the front seat. All nine people remained hospitalized Friday.
Driver Shontavia Smith Barber told troopers she fell asleep and veered off of Interstate 485 Inner Loop.
Barber faces multiple charges, including reckless driving and failure to restrain children.
