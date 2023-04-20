RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Six federal inmates in Granville County are facing charges after they were found with contraband cell phones, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The USDOJ said the inmates were housed at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner.

Rakeem Baldwin, Antoine Stanfield, Neshawn Howard, Alan Gutierrez, Shafter Manuel and Ronito Gomez are each charged with one count of possession of contraband cell phones.

Additionally, Stanfield is also charged with destruction or removal of property to prevent seizure.

According to the indictment, the six inmates were housed at three different institutions within the complex at the time of the offenses. Those institutions were the Federal Medical Center, the Low Security Institution and the Federal Prison Camp.

If the inmates are convicted, court documents said they each face an additional year in prison for possessing the cell phone.

Because of Stanfield’s second charge, documents said he also faces an additional statutory maximum of five years.

A conviction would also make each inmate ineligible for credit under the First Step Act, which allows federal inmates to earn up to 365 days off their sentence for participating in eligible programming while in prison, according to the USDOJ.

“Contraband cellphones in prison threaten the safety and security of the inmates and the institution as a whole,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “By indicting these six inmates at FCC Butner, we hope to send a clear message to the inmate population that the possession of cellphones will never be tolerated at FCC Butner.”