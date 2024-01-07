Photo from Kannapolis Fire and Police.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCN) — Six fire agencies took an hour to get control of a blaze in a North Carolina mansion Saturday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 5959 Rolling Ridge Dr., which is in the gated Pine Creek community off Trinity Church Road just west of Kannapolis, according to Kannapolis fire officials and reports.

When fire crews arrived, they spotted heavy smoke coming from the attic of a large three-story home in Cabarrus County, about 20 miles northeast of Charlotte.

“Firefighters found that the fire had extended from the first floor into the attic,” Kannapolis Fire and Police said in a news release.

The house is at least 11,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, according to real estate data.

“A second alarm was transmitted in order to bring additional resources to battle the fire,” officials said.

The main damage of the fire was in the center of the home.

No one was injured.

In addition to Kannapolis Fire Department, other agencies that assisted included City of Concord Fire Department, Odell Fire and Rescue, Atwell Fire Department, Landis Fire Department and Salisbury Fire Department.