6 injured, 4 children in critical condition after crash involving semi-truck in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials say four children are in critical, but stable condition after a crash involving a semi-truck in Statesville Tuesday.

According to the Statesville Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and Rickert Street in reference to a traffic accident with injuries on Tuesday at 12:20 p.m.

Officials say a car carrying five small children pulled out into the intersection in front of a semi-truck. All occupants of the car were taken to local area hospitals.

Four of the children were airlifted to Baptist Hospital and are listed in critical but stable condition. The driver and other child were treated and released from the hospital.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Officials say no one has been charged at this time while police continue their investigation.

