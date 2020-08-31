6 injured, 4 seriously, after NC wrong-way crash involving ambulance, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Six people were injured, four seriously, following a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle Monday morning in Charlotte, according to officials.

According to Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic), one of their ambulances occupied by two employees was driving inbound on Interstate 277 and Independence Boulevard when another vehicle driving the wrong way slammed into them at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Medic said no patients were on board at the time of the crash.

Both Medic employees were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Four people in the second vehicle were also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Medic said no further information will be available until after the investigation into the crash has been completed.

