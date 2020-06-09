6 members of NC fire department test positive for COVID-19, 10 other firefighters self-isolating

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Six members of the Southport Fire Department tested positive for COVID-19, according to the chief.

The firefighters who tested positive are self-isolating, along with 10 other firefighters who were identified as having possible contact with those who have COVID-19 through contact tracing.

None are in the hospital.

All are asymptomatic and doing well, according to Chief Charles A. Drew.

Drew said he was tested and he is negative for COVID-19.

He said fire and EMS services have not been interrupted.

The fire department is made up of a crew of 90 to 100 full time and volunteer firefighters.

“The Fire Department is following all guidelines and recommendations set forth by the Brunswick County Health Department,” Drew wrote in a press release.

