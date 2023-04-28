WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force arrested six people on Wednesday related to an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

The charges were related to the criminal activity of Cape Fear Escorts/Entertainers. The sheriff’s office said they would recruit victims by promising them thousands of dollars for dancing, but would instead have the victims engage in commercial sex and took the proceeds from it.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation spanned over the last six months and involved over 150 victims.

The sheriff’s office said all of the incidents happened in the New Hanover County area.

The following men were arrested and charged with:

Christopher Todd Evans was charged with 166 felonies related to human trafficking and narcotics violations. He received a $3.75 million bond.

Christopher Slate Arrowood was charged with 80 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. He received a $750,000 bond.

Chandler David Anderson is wanted for 66 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution.

Dustin Lee Anderson was charged with 16 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. He received a $65,000 bond.

Michael Hunter Snow was charged with six felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. He received a $50,000 bond.

Jesse Earl Bright was charged with four felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. He received a $60,000 bond.

The Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task consists of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Homeland Security Investigations, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, North Carolina Probation and was assisted by the Durham Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.