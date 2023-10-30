BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Six firefighters with various Piedmont Triad agencies are injured after a building collapsed while they were providing medical aid to someone suffering a medical emergency on the roof, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Burlington firefighters, the Whitsett Fire Department and Guilford County Emergency Services came to the 500 block of Brycewood Drive in response to an emergency medical call.

The patient was having a medical emergency on the roof of an outbuilding that was under construction.

As firefighters were providing aid and attempting to lower the patient to the ground, the building collapsed. The patient and several firefighters all fell to the ground alongside the building debris.

The other emergency personnel at the scene immediately continued providing care to the patient and several firefighters who were now injured as a result of the building collapse.

The Gibsonville Fire Department and additional Guilford County EMS resources were sent to the scene to assist.

In total six firefighters were taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to the Burlington Fire Department. Their injuries “appear to be not-life-threatening.”

There is no update on the condition of the original patient who was suffering from a medical emergency at this time.

The Burlington Fire Department released the following statement:

The Burlington Fire Department wishes to extend its appreciation and thoughts to all parties impacted by this event. The Burlington Police Department, along with Guilford County EMS, Guilford County Emergency Services – Fire Division, the Whitsett Fire Department, and the Gibsonville Fire Department all assisted on this incident. Burlington Fire Dept.

There is no further information available at this time.