6 people shot in High Point on Christmas Eve

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating a shooting involving six victims.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at a parking lot in front of several businesses in the 1200 block of Montlieu Avenue.

A witness told FOX8 it was a drive-by shooting and 10-15 people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Police, Guilford County EMS and AirCare were called to the scene.

Three of the shooting victims are in critical condition.

All six victims were taken to hospitals. Three were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, including one by AirCare. The other three went to Moses Cone Hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

