6 shot, 2 trampled inside NC ‘down-home cooking’ restaurant during party

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Salisbury Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight Sunday morning at a restaurant.

At about 12:05 a.m., police say someone shot at six people following a party at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking. The restaurant is located at 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Salisbury Police clarified its original statement saying that six people were being treated for gunshot wounds. The person with the most serious injuries was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical.

Police said that victim is in stable condition. The other five people who were shot are being treated at Rowan Regional Medical Center. Police say one person was shot in the chest.

Police said the shooting occurred inside the restaurant.

Three other people were injured during the incident. In a press release, the City of Salisbury said two people were trampled and another person was treated for anxiety.

Police did not release any information on what led up to the shooting or who is responsible.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Salisbury Police Department in the investigation. They are looking for cellphone video or pictures from people who were there.

If you know anything about the crime, call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

