6-year-old boy in front seat without seatbelt dies in NC crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 6-year-old boy was killed in a crash near a south Charlotte neighborhood Friday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The wreck happened around 8:15 a.m. on Runnymede Lane near Rockbrook Drive. Investigators say the driver, identified as 24-year-old Anthony Tremane Bailey, was driving a Cadillac when he struck the curb to the right and drove onto the sidewalk.

The vehicle continued traveling and struck a wooden privacy fence and drove into a small creek before striking a large tree.

Police say neither Bailey or the 6-year-old passenger were wearing a seat belt. Officers also said the child was in the front seat but should have been in an appropriate child seat because of his age and weight.

After the crash, the young boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

Bailey suffered minor injuries in the crash. Once he is released from the hospital, he will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, no operator’s license and a child restraint violation.

Runnymede Lane was closed in both directions between Colony Road and Sharon Road as police investigated the crash.

