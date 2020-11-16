6-year-old hit in face with gunfire outside NC elementary school

WECT photo of the school where the incident happened.

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Families of Lincoln Elementary students are concerned, after finding out a 6-year-old was hit in the face by a bullet while on the school property.

Melissa and Eric Clark’s 6-year-old daughter attends Lincoln Elementary. They got an unnerving phone call Saturday, only it wasn’t about the little boy being shot.

“It just didn’t make sense. It said they were investigating a fall from a student,” said Melissa Clark. “But they said there was going to be a crisis team on Monday for the kids, there was an investigation. And I’m like… over a fall?”

In a press release on Sunday, the Brunswick county Sheriff’s office wrote:

“Detectives do not believe there to be any malicious intent. All indications lead to it was an accidental incident, likely stemming from someone in the area shooting on private property.”

But even with that knowledge, The Clark’s are worried.

“You send your kids to school thinking they’ll be safe and nowhere is safe anymore,” said Clark. “I’m really nervous to send her to school tomorrow.”