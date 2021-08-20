600+ workers deployed in NC mountains to help repair 40 damaged roads, bridges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 600 workers are starting to rebuild bridges and clear and repair roads after deadly flooding and landslides in the North Carolina mountains this week from Tropical Depression Fred.

Haywood County Emergency Services officials said four people died due to flooding from Fred in western North Carolina. Five people remain unaccounted for after at least 10 inches of rain fell over two days.

About 70 workers from across the state have already traveled to the mountains to respond to at least 40 roads and bridges that remained closed Friday, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

That brings the total number of state workers to about 620 to also help clear landslides that also closed roads. There are at least 17 roads that are closed and 23 bridges that are damaged and closed, according to the release.

“There is significant damage to roads and bridges, especially in Cruso, with at least 10 to 15 bridges damaged or destroyed,” Haywood County Emergency Management said.

The worst-hit areas from the storm are Haywood, Transylvania, Swain, and Buncombe counties, according to the DOT news release.

Key roads that are closed include N.C. 197 South in Yancey County and U.S. 276 in Haywood County.