RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — More than 60,000 customers in North Carolina were still without power Sunday after an ice storm hit the north-central area of the state over the weekend.

Freezing rain fell in areas around and north of Greensboro and north of Raleigh along the Virginia border.

At the height of the storm Saturday, North Carolina authorities reported more than 176,000 utility customers without power, mostly in the central part of the state.

Late Saturday night Person County had about 11,000 outages with Granville County reporting 5,000 and Vance County with just under 8,000, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Those outage numbers have improved, but there are still a total of about 15,000 outages spread across those three counties on Sunday afternoon.

The Greensboro area was hardest hit with more than 24,000 power outages in Guilford County reported Sunday.

There are numerous areas throughout Greensboro where there are fallen trees blocking roads.