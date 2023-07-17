LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 64-year-old North Carolina man is one of 11,000 athletes selected to compete at Humana’s 2023 National Senior Games this week in Pittsburgh.

Willie Spruill, of Robeson County, detailed what it is that lights a fire under his running shoes.

“When I’m at the starting blocks, I take a deep breath, I relax, I look at the finish line . . . once,” he said.

Spruill topped the podium with a gold medal in the 100 meter dash at the National Senior Games, with a time just over 13 seconds. He said knowing how far he’s come is what motivates him.

“Knowing where I came from, knowing that five years ago, I could barely walk,” Spruill said.

Spruill served in the US Army for 20 years, and he has PTSD, among other health challenges.

He said that in 2017, he couldn’t walk as a result of a parachute accident he had back in 1978. When Spruill went to the hospital for treatment, his life changed.

“That’s when I saw the flyer for the senior games, and I looked at it and said ‘I want to do that, I would like to do that,'” Spruill said. “Knowing I couldn’t run one step.”

Spruill said his son saw a sparkle in his father’s eyes when he saw the flyer, so he went and signed his dad up for a competition only three weeks away.

“So, I got out on that track down at Fort Bragg and I walked a little bit and a little bit more each week,” Spruill said. “By the middle of the second week, I was jogging. And then I was around familiar faces, around the soldiers, a familiar environment and that helped.”

Now, at 64, Spruill is lacing up his shoes to win races nation-wide.

He said one benefit of running has been that he smiles more now.

“It seems like it’s just me and — I like to call it the oval office,” he said. “It’s just me and the oval office and out here, nothing can go wrong.”

Spruill said his next goal is to run in all 50 states. He said he’s checked 38 off so far, but there is still ground to cover.